



Plans of reviving the suspended Nigeria Air project was mooted on Monday as the Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said he would engage industry stakeholders and the public on the matter to ensure it eventually comes into fruition.

Sirika unveils a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry, James Odaudu, said the engagement became necessary since the Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) has noted the plethora of opinions that poured in following the recent announcement that the project has been suspended.

“In view of the general excitement generated earlier by the prospect of a new national airline coming on stream soon, and the massive reaction by members of the public in the wake of its recent suspension, it has become necessary to address some of the issues, misinformation, allegations and opinions trending in the media in order to keep the public well informed on the status of the proposed national carrier prior to the suspension.

“It is in the light of this that the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Abubakar Sirika has decided to invite aviation stakeholders and members of the public a Stakeholders Forum to hold in Abuja

According to Sirika, the interactive forum which is scheduled to hold on Tuesday October 23rd, 2018 will, as usual, enable the Ministry, stakeholders and interested members of the public to adequately address all issues associated with the national carrier project, will involve airline operators, regulators in the aviation sector, prospective investors, the media practitioners, labour unions, aviation service providers, officials from the Ministry of Transportation and its agencies, and interested members of the public”, the statement said.

Recall that on September 19, the Federal Government announced the indefinite suspension of Nigeria Air, a development that sent tongues wagging.