More reactions have continued to trail Wednesday’s unveiling of the logo of a new national carrier, the Nigeria Air, by the Federal Government.

NAN-TV reports that Mr Hadi Sirika, the Minister of State for Aviation, unveiled the name and logo of the airline “Nigeria Air” at the Farnborough Air Show in London.

Over the years, many Nigerians, especially those in the aviation industry, have clamoured for the creation of a new national carrier after the liquidation of the Nigeria Airways in 2003.

Experts, who spoke to NAN-TV on the development, say the long-awaited move would boost the country’s aviation sub-sector and the economy on a large scale.

The experts included Taiwo Adenekan, former Brand Manager, Nigeria Airways (Defunct); Adamu Abdullahi, Director, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and Muneer Bankole, C.E.O., Medview Airlines.

Others are Supo Atobatele, former General Manager, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency; Tunji Oketumbi, General Manager (Public Affairs) at the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB); Chris Aligbe, Aviation Consultant and Babatunde Irukera, Director-General, Consumer Protection Council.

They advocate proper structuring of the new national carrier and that there should be no government interference.

They also say that settlement of the severance package of former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways to ensure the airline’s efficiency.

With the federal government’s target of 30 aircrafts in five years for the national flag carrier, the first set of five air planes is expected on Dec. 19.