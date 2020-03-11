<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered onward suspension of league matches until there is medical equipment compliance at different league venues.

The decision came after the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in conjunction with the NFF, engaged the League Management Company to review the situation.





As an immediate step, the NFF has directed that, with immediate effect, no further NPFL league match be played except there is full compliment of the medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations. Effective compliance date is Saturday March 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, all Match Commissioners and the host FA are to ensure they inspect all the facilities, including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played. The NFF and LMC will ensure full compliance.