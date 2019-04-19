<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), has assured investors, local and foreign operating under the Free Zone Scheme in Nigeria of adequate security of their lives and safety of their investments.

The acting Managing Director, Terhemba Nongo, represented by the General Manager, Zones Operations (Public), Mr Oyesola Oyenle said this in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications of NEPZA, Mr Simon Imobo-Tswam in Abuja.

Imobo-Tswam said Nongo gave the assurance when he led a delegation to pay a condolence visit to the management of LADOL Free Zone in Lagos and the Commandant-General, Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps (NSCDC) for the killing of their staff.

Imobo-Tswam said that a Korean National, Mr Taekun Kang, a Manager with SHI-MCI Free Zone Enterprise and a Civil Defence Personnel were allegedly shot dead on April 10, by an operative of the NSCDC identified as Mr Innocent Oshemi.

He said that Oshemi was on guard in the free zone at the time of the incident.

Imobo-Tswam said that while Nongo pledged the agency’s support for full and thorough investigation into the matter, he called for calm to enable the relevant security agencies complete their investigation.

He said that the delegation that accompanied Nongo on the visit included the General Manager, Public Private Partnership (PPP), Alhaji Ahmed Gurin, Head, Lagos Liaison Office, Mr Garba Hayatu and Manager, Free Zones, Mr Aliyu Kachalla among others.