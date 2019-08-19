<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NEPAL Oil and Gas Services Limited, has announced its entry into the aviation business with the introduction of its newest subsidiary, NEPAL Fly Limited.

A statement by the company indicated that, the move was is in line with the company’s plans to expand its business operations within Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. Nepal Fly limited is currently operating its aviation tank farm along the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja.

NEPAL Oil and Gas Services Limited is renowned for its importation, warehousing and distribution of massive volumes of petroleum products (AGO, DPK, PMS, ATK, LPFO, LUBRICANTS) in Nigeria.

The company has excelled in its effective distribution of petroleum products to meet the demands of the Nigerian market through the use of its motorised tanker trucks and intends to bring this same efficient delivery service to bear on its Aviation operations.

NEPAL has been responsible for the coastal supply of petroleum products to several establishments including renowned oil majors within the country. The company owns a state of the arts modern tank farm facility located in Oghara, Delta state that is capable of warehousing over 60,000 Metric tons of different petroleum products.

The statement added that, the company also has plans to expand its aviation businesses to other locations within and outside the country.

Other locations being considered are; Abuja, Owerri and Port-Harcourt with outlets within sub-Saharan Africa in view.

NEPAL is also looking into the future and is a shareholder in Genesis Electricity Limited with active participation in independent power generation in Africa, especially within the Calabar Free Trade Zone in Nigeria. Nepal has not only acted as major energy supplier for the independent power plant but also as a major stakeholder in the power sector within Nigeria and has been in the board of Genesis Electricity Limited since 2010.