Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, weekend arrested a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, for drug trafficking.

The suspect was initially apprehended by officials of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, before he was handed over to the NDLEA.

The suspect whose identity was not immediately made known was arrested in the official vehicle of NAMA at the airside of the airport when he attempted to courier the drug through that aspect of the airport. He is said to be one of the official drivers of the airspace management agency.





“The drug, which was believed to be cocaine was in big cartons and hidden inside the NAMA vehicle by the driver and his cohorts”.

A source close to the scene of the incident said ” the driver was not the only culprit arrested for the attempted courier of the illegal substance, as some members of the drug cartel were also apprehended by the AVSEC officials”.

The suspect is said to have confessed to the crime and was assisting the anti-drug agency in its investigations. It was also gathered that the initial forensic test conducted on the drug by NDLEA confirmed the suspect was carrying banned substance.