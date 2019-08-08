<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation industry have been told to work in unison to develop standards in the sector.

Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, stated this in Lagos during a meeting with the African Association of Approved Aviation Training Organisations (AATOs) in the industry.

Mohammed at a meeting of the AATOs in Lagos insisted that the only way the sector could grow to expected heights was for the training organisations to improve on the quality of their trainings.

He explained that the aim of the meeting was to set up a local chapter of AATO geared towards promoting cooperation, encourage the sharing of expertise, resources amongst members and other stakeholders.

According to Mohammed, Africa was mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), to set up AATO to coordinate aviation training in Africa in collaboration with ICAO AFI steering committee.

“This association was set up and the first meeting was held in Abuja and Nigeria played a very big role in establishing this association,” he said.

The AATO council member explained that AATO had developed a roadmap, which would be presented to the whole continent at the next General Assembly that would take place in Accra, Ghana in October, later this year.

“NCAT is a council member of AATO and we were mandated to set up a local chapter of this association with the recognition that Nigeria has the highest number of aviation training organisations, but we have not been very active in the continental level.

“So, we felt there was the need to bring together all the approved training organisations here in Nigeria so that we can meet and introduce this African association to them.”