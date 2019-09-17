<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace, has been commended for rescuing Nigerians in South Africa over the ongoing xenophobic crisis in that country.

Segun Runsewe, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), in a statement made available to journalists, lauded Onyema for the prompt evacuation of Nigerians caught up in the South African crisis.

He appreciated the Air Peace boss for being culturally sensitive to the cries of Nigerians who wished to return to the country, stressing that many of them had lost their means of livelihood to massive looting, while others were intimidated to leave South Africa.

He said: “Barrister Oyema deserves our support and appreciation. He has shown capacity and candor, attributes expected of those privileged to be in forefront of our socio-economic and political development.

His humility and humanity are engaging and resonates with the true culture of our people as their brothers’ keeper.”

Runsewe also commended Godwin Adama and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigeria’s Consul General in South Africa and Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, respectively for standing up for the nation and people when the chips were down in South Africa.

“We at NCAC are happy for this very significant rescue mission to get Nigerians out of trouble and we pray our country will rebound and have good cultural narratives to share with the world, a process that would bind us together and make Nigeria great again.

“We appreciate all who have contributed to this mission to bring Nigerians back and we wish to emphasise that Nigerians should be culturally sensitive and emulate the good gesture of the Air Peace’s chairman who remains our model of how to be a true Nigerian.”

Oyema in the heat of the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa had volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians willing to return.