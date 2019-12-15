<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has said that Turkish Airlines will convey its passengers’ remaining baggage to Nigeria before Tuesday, December 17.

This is coming after the suspension of its operations by the Federal Government.

The airline said the baggage would be brought from Turkey.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, revealed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Adurogboye explained that the management of the airline had met with the NCAA management in Abuja on Friday to resolve the leftover baggage issue.

“The airline said this will be achieved by instantly upgrading the Boeing 737–800 being used and found inadequate to a larger Airbus A330 and Boeing 737–900.

“The programme of clearance will be carried out from December 13 to December 17,” he said.

Adurogboye said NCAA expected strict compliance to the remedial programme.

He warned all airline operators to ensure that Nigerians are not taken for granted, and that they should provide safe, secure and efficient service at all times.

Newsmen report that NCAA in a letter dated December 11, with Reference No. NCAA/DG/12/16/60 signed by the Acting Director General, NCAA, Capt. Sidi Abdullahi, had suspended Turkish Airlines’ operations in Nigeria.

Abdullahi said the suspension was with effect from Monday, December 16.

NCAA said the suspension would remain in place until the airline is ready to operate in Nigeria with the right aircraft size and bring passengers into the country together with their checked-in baggage.