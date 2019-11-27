<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned airline operators and pilots in the industry to beware of the harmattan haze in this period of the year.

The regulatory agency said that harmattan could affect air safety.

A statement by Mr. Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, said that the warning to operators and pilots would help to improve flight operations in the Nigeria airspace.

He said the regulatory authority had issued an advisory circular to concerned bodies, including other stakeholders about dust haze (harmattan) and safety approach to adopt.

This advisory circular AC: NCAA-AEROMET-28 dated November 12, 2019 was intended to alert pilots to the hazards associated with dust haze, which “is a dry and dusty wind that blows south from the Sahara across Nigeria. This situation is expected to persist till March 2019.

“As issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency in its Seasonal Rainfall Prediction Bulletin-2019, the cessation of the rainy season is predicted from mid-October (in the Northern part) to early December, 2019 (in the Southern part).

“With the issuance of this circular, advisory circular AC: NCAA – AEROMET 27 dated 26th March, 2019 is accordingly cancelled.”

NCAA directed pilots and operators to note that air-to-ground visibility may be considerably reduced due to dust haze, aerodrome visibility may fall below the prescribed operating minima and in severe conditions, dust haze could blot out runways, markers and airfield lightings over wide areas making visual navigation extremely difficult or impossible.

The statement added that flights would be delayed, diverted or cancelled where terminal visibility falls below the prescribed aerodrome operating minima.

NCAA also cautioned Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs), pilots and operators to exercise maximum restraint when severe weather condition was observed or forecast by Nimet, adding that flight crews and ATC shall ensure adherence to aerodrome weather minima within the period.