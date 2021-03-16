



The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of Azman Air with immediate effect.

According to the apex aviation regulatory agency, the suspension has become necessary following series of incidents involving Azman Air Boeing 737 Aircraft.

In an official statement issued Tuesday, signed by the agency’s Director General, Capt Musa Nuhu, the agency stated that “the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015, suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 Aircraft in the Fleet of Azman Air Services Limited, with effect from March 15, 2021”.





It further noted that the suspension is to enable the Authority conduct an audit of the airline to determine the root cause(s) of the incidents, and recommend corrective actions to forestall re-occurrence.

“The NCAA regrets the inconvenience this action may cause to the public, particularly to Azman air passengers but the need to ensure the safety of Air Transport and protect the public interest, cannot be compromised” .

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will continue to ensure compliance to its regulations in the interest of safety and will viewed any violation(s) seriously”, NCAA added.