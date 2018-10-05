



The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has restored the Approved Training Organisation certificate of International Aviation College, Ilorin, Dr Murideen Akorede, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, said.

Akorede made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Friday.

He stated that news of the restoration was communicated to the college through a letter dated October 3, 2018.

He added that the letter was titled: “Lifting of Suspension of Approved Training Organisation Certificate number: ATO/AA/004”.

Akorede noted that the NCAA hinged its decision to restore the certificate on “the closure of a good number of the findings” by the management of the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

The letter noted: “The remarkable commitment demonstrated in closing the remaining findings as verified during the recent Recertification Audit of your college.”

Akorede said the NCAA’s letter was signed by the Acting Director of Licensing on behalf of the Director General.

He added that the letter expressed expectation that the College will “make every effort to close pending findings and notify the Authority as soon as possible”.

The SSA noted that the Approved Training Organisation Certificate was issued in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act 2006.

He said approval authorised the College to carry out training in the following areas: Private Pilot License Training (A), Commercial Pilot License Training (A) and Single-Engine Rating Training (A).

It also empowered the college to carry out Multi-Engine Rating Training (A), Instrument Rating Training and Private Pilot License Training (H).

Other areas of training approved by NCAA were Commercial Pilot License Training (H), Single-Engine Rating Training (H) and Flight Dispatcher Training.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Aviation College was established by the Kwara State Government under the Saraki administration.

It was aimed at providing world class training that will enable Kwarans and others to tap into extant opportunities in the aviation industry.