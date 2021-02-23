



The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said Emirates and KLM airlines would compensate passengers for cancelling or delaying their flights at short notices.

NCAA’s Director-General, Musa Nuhu, who disclosed this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, stated that senior government officials had had discussions with the airlines over the matter.

He said, “We have been having some issues with two airlines, namely Emirates and KLM, who have not been flying passengers out of Nigeria for two weeks. They have only been flying passengers into Nigeria.





“Shortly before this, they requested to conduct rapid test four hours before departure and at that point in time, we were not ready with the logistics for the request from the countries.

He added, “Shortly after that, they stopped and for a couple of days, some passengers really went through difficult times without notice of cancellation of their flight.

“The Minister of Aviation and NCAA had discussions with the airlines, state authorities concerning the unfavourable treatment of Nigerians and they are certainly going to compensate all passengers whose flight were cancelled or delayed with short notice.”