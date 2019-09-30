<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commended Arik Air for its contribution to effective, efficient, safe and secure operations despite the challenges in its operation.

Director General of the NCAA, Captain Muhtar Usman, in a letter lauded Arik Air based on its prompt settlement of the 5 per cent Ticket Sales Tax/Charter Sales Tax (TSC/CS) as well as timely remittance of 5 per cent Cargo Sales Charge (CSC).

“The NCAA hopes that Arik Air will continue to honour its financial obligations as and when due, in line with the Federal Government‘s policy on increasing non-oil revenue,” said Usman.

The NCAA boss said it will continue to partner with Arik Air to give it the necessary assistance it needs to grow.

Meanwhile Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, in a statement said the the airline was pleased with the commendation received from NCAA. “There has been a cordial working relationship between NCAA and Arik Air since the coming of the receiver management team in February 2017,” said Ilegodu. “The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) instituted management has been working hard to reposition the airline, and we assure customers and stakeholders of continuous adherence to international safety and operational standards,” he added.