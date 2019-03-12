



The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says airline passengers have no cause for alarm because there is no Boeing 747 Max 8 aircraft operating in the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Sam Adurogboye, NCAA spokesman, said the agency will continue monitoring developments in the aviation industry to ensure flying safety.

The safety of Boeing 747 Max 8 has been questioned after two almost brand new planes crashed after takeoff.

The first crash was a Boeing 747 Max 8 belonging to Indonesia’s Lion Air and the other belonged to Ethiopian Airline.

“Presently, the accident aircraft type, Boeing 737 Max 8 is not in operation in the Country,” NCAA’s spokesman said.

“However, the Authority, in line with its Safety Oversight mandate enshrined in the Civil Aviation Act 2006, is consciously monitoring the development (s) with a view to take the necessary steps that will enhance the safety of all aircraft in operation within the Nigerian airspace.”

He further said: ” This is to assure the public that NCAA will continue to ensure that safety regulations are strictly adhered to for the safety of all in Nigeria.

“Our heart is with the Airline and families of the victims of the accident.”

Several airlines had grounded their Boeing 747 Max 8 till investigations are complete on whether the crashes are related.