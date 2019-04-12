<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The International Aviation College in Ilorin has received new approval to train pilots for two years from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

The college disclosed this in Ilorin on Friday in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Benedict Adeyileka.

According to the statement, the approval for two years followed satisfactory re-certification audit of the college carried out by the NCAA.

The statement said the two-year renewal qualified the college for unhindered training operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Kwara House of Assembly, during its plenary on Wednesday April 10, passed a bill to formalise the establishment of the college as an Act of Parliament.

The bill has been forwarded to Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed for assent.

The law will further consolidate the existing government ownership of the institution and will broaden its opportunities to operate.