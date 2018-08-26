The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, weekend advised all intending travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies. This is due to the recent increase in reports of fraudulent ticketing practices by unregistered travel agencies.

The advise was given by Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, who said the “Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015, Part 18.9.1 (111), prohibits the undertaking of the business of travel agency by any person in Nigeria, without a Certificate of Registration or Licence issued by the Authority, upon fulfilment of certain requirements, including, that an applicant submits evidence of membership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents, NANTA”.

He added that “Section 30 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2006, empowers the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to regulate, supervise and monitor the activities of travel agents in Nigeria. Consequent upon these reports of sharp practices by unregistered travel agencies, the Authority has therefore directed all duly registered travel agencies to display their certificates of registration or licences in all their outlets”.

Adurogboye also revealed that there are 150 (nos) of travel agencies on the register of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). However, there are guidelines for registration with the Authority. “The applicant must fulfil both the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and NCAA requirements to be registered”.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) therefore reiterates that prospective passengers should do business only with travel agencies registered with the Regulatory Authority”, he said.

Recall the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents, NANTA, has in recent times engaged in registration and authentication of its members due to fraudulent activities of fake travel agents who have duped air travellers of millions of Naira.

This new initiative has led to the introduction of biometric registration of NANTA members and a new identification card and number issued to members. There is also a new partnership with the security agencies to monitor the activities of these fake agents and bring perpetrators to book.