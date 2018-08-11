An internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), 7 Star Global Hangar, owned and managed by Nigerians, has received operational licence from the National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence operations in Nigeria.

A statement by Mr Isaac Balami, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 7 Star Global Hangar, on Friday in Abuja, disclosed that MRO was ready to commence operations soon.

Balami said that MRO, which was conceived about six years ago, had the capacity to handle Boeing 737 fleets.

He said that the hangar would serve as stock a comprehensive spare parts inventory market place for airlines in Nigeria and across the West and Central African region.

Balami decried the high cost of maintenance of aircraft by airline operators in the region, adding that relief had come to the aviation sector.

The chief executive officer urged operators to take advantage of the opportunity.

The CEO, a former President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and a former Senior Manager at Aero Contractors, is the brain behind the MRO facility.

According to him, with the licence granted an indigenous MRO, millions of dollars will greatly reduce capital flight and saved money for airlines.

“In additional, foreign airlines local currency accounts will encourage their engagement with 7 Star Global.

“Working with Jordanian, American and European technical partners, maintenance will be carried out on Boeing Classic alongside new generation, private jets military/para military planes and other aircraft types, over time,” he said.

Balami said that capital and fleet erosion were prime contributors to the failure of so many airlines in Nigeria over the years, adding that with licensed local maintenance support, the problems could be mitigated.

He said that the continuous rise in the cost of maintenance of airlines necessitate his team to apply their expertise to deliver such a facility in Nigeria to assist local African operators.

Balami disclosed that services would be available in Abuja in a couple of weeks in addition to Lagos centre to deliver world class services at a reduced cost.

“Our new hangar in Abuja can take two Boeings 737 at the same time.

“Some of the experts in the organisation have worked for more than thirty years in the aviation sector, at local and international levels,” the statement quoted the CEO as saying.