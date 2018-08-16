The National Bureau of Statistics says average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased to N170.03 from N168.90 recorded in June.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Transport Fare Watch” for July released on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the report, the average fare for bus journey increased by 0.82per cent month-on-month and 30.36 per cent year-on-year.

The Transport Fare Watch covers bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

According to the report, states with highest bus journey fare within city are Abuja (N335.00), Cross River (N285.00) and Abia (N240.00).

It listed the states with lowest bus journey fare within city to include Rivers (N110.00), Anambra (N92.00) and Bauchi (N90.00).

The bureau said the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey, intercity, increased by 0.30 per cent month-on-month and 14.81per cent year-on-year to N1,733.33 in July 2018 from N1,729.01 in June.

It stated: “States with highest bus journey fare intercity are Abuja FCT (N4,200.00), Adamawa (N3,200.00) and Borno (N2,700.00).

“Similarly, states with lowest bus journey fare within city are Anambra (N1,150.00), Enugu (N1,090.00) and Bauchi (N1,060.00).”