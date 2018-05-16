The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has recorded the highest fares for bus journeys within the city, intercity bus journeys and for journeys to specified routes by air, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau disclosed this in its Transport Fare Watch report for April 2018, which it published on its website on Wednesday.

The report covered constant route bus journeys within the city per drop, intercity bus journeys, state routes, charge per person; single journey air fare charges for specified routes; journeys by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

For bus journeys within a city, the report showed that the average fare paid by commuters increased by 3.88 per cent from the N160.99 recorded in March 2018 to N165.94 in April 2018. When compared to April 2017, the average fare increased by 29.03 per cent from N134.66.

FCT, Abuja had the highest bus journey fares within the city at N325. Cross River and Abia states recorded the second and third highest fares at N280 and N240 respectively.

Bauchi State had the lowest bus journey fare within city at N90. Bauchi was closely followed by Anambra and Rivers states at N91.10 and N100.20 respectively.

For inter-city bus journeys, the average fare paid by commuters increased by 3.40 per cent to N1,722.86 from the N1,668.56 recorded in March 2018. When compared to April 2017, the average fare increased by 13.91 per cent.

The states with highest intercity bus journey fares were Abuja, FCT at N4,000, Adamawa at N3,200 and Sokoto at N2,700.22.

Bauchi State also had the lowest fare for intercity bus journeys at N925. Enugu and Yobe states followed closely at N1000.01 and N1050.21 respectively.

For single journeys to specified routes by air, the average fare paid by air passengers increased by 1.87 per cent to N31,833.46 from the N31,282.91 recorded in March 2018.

The fare also increased by 4.30 per cent when compared to the air fare recorded in April 2017.

Again the FCT had the highest air fare at N42,333.33. Lagos and Edo followed as the states with the second and third highest air fares at N41,000 and N39,500 respectively.

Katsina, Osun and Oyo states recorded the lowest air fares at N24,500, N24,500.15, and N25,000 respectively.

For motorcycle (Okada) journeys, the average fare paid by commuters per drop increased by 5.70 per cent to N106.25 in April 2018 from the N100.96 recorded the previous month.

When compared to the average fare recorded for April 2017, there was an increase of 8.53 per cent.

States with highest fares by motorcycle per drop were Rivers, Ondo and Enugu at N200.24, N195.52, and N170.15 respectively.

States with lowest fares by motorcycle per drop were Katsina, Jigawa and Niger which had the lowest motorcycle fares at N55.85, N60.13 and N60.13 respectively.

The average fare paid by passengers for water way transport increased by 3.56 per cent to N572.15 from the N552.09 recorded in March 2018.

When compared to April 2017, the average fare decreased by 1.80 per cent.

Rivers State recorded the highest water transport fare at N2050.12. Bayelsa and Delta followed as the states with the second and third highest water transport fares for April 2018 at N1,950 and N1,500 respectively.

Borno State had the lowest water transport fares for the month at N140, followed by Gombe and the FCT at N180.23 and N243.48 respectively.