The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has assured that plans for the country to have its own national carrier remains on the front burner.

Thus comes as the Transaction Advisers for the establishment of the country’s national carrier, Air Nigeria, have concluded their research and are set to submit the outcome of their research to the Federal Government.

Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with executive officers of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Sirika also said budgetary provision has been made by the Federal Government for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

“Regarding the second runway for Abuja airport and national carrier, it is becoming practically the major questions that everyone ask me whenever they see me.

“Every Nigerian is asking for the national carrier and every professional is asking for the second runway.

“Well, to tell you, the second runway project is in the budget and it will be procured by God’s grace.

“The national carrier is in the pipeline and in the next one hour, I will be meeting with the transaction advisers.

“They are in town and they have concluded their baseline studies and we are moving to the next stage. So that is also on course.”