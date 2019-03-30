<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Assembly (NASS) has promised the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of legislative assistance in ensuring the approval of the amount presented in the budget proposal by the ministry for counter funding for Ibadan-Kano rail project.

Speaking to the media during the oversight inspection of Lagos-Ibadan rail project at Odeda in Ogun state, the Senate Committee Chairman on Land transport, Gbenga Ashafa, noted that Ibadan-Kano rail project was paramount to the economic development of the nation.

He commended the level of work progress on Lagos-Ibadan rail project, noting that the “last time we were here was in February. We came through Agbado to Abeokuta which was barely 60km or there about but this time they are able to take the tracks to almost 90km.

“Difference of about 30km within 8weeks and that is the effect of oversight inspection. Along the line, you will see that added value is exhibited in terms of infrastructure springing up left and right the corridors”.

He said because of the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, over 10,000 Nigerians has been employed. “So imagine if we are able to finish Lagos-Kano. This is just a segment of Lagos to Kano which is 1336kms.

“This is a project that cannot fail. This project cannot be abandoned. The Minister has done very well in driving this project. The National Assembly has partnered with the executive seriously in ensuring that appropriate funds were given, oversight was done in a manner that regular inspection is carried out” he stated.

Ashafa reaffirmed that “we have looked at his proposals. We looked at the capital projects, the components of that capital projects that will reflect this project which counterpart funding is about N80 billion been earmarked for as he proposed.

“If we can get more money to add to it all, well and good and he has told us that, while we are pursuing Kano, Lagos- Calabar is next as soon as they find a foreign investor who is going to partner with them” he stated.