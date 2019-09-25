<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has taken delivery of consignments of equipment for Category 3 Instrument Landing Systems/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) for Lagos and Abuja airports.

The agency said that the consignments were cleared over the weekend from Apapa Wharf and were already at the premises of the agency at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

With the acquisition and installation of the equipment, it would now be easier for airlines to land or take off in adverse weather conditions especially during harmattan, which is more pronounced towards the end of the year.

A statement by Mr. Khalid Emele, the General Manager, Public Affairs, NAMA, said that Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, NAMA’s Managing Director, lauded the delivery.

The statement quoted Akinkuotu as saying that the installation of these landing aids would commence very soon at the two airports.

Akinkuotu declared that the delivery was part of the agency’s effort to ensure that aircraft landed in adverse weather condition especially during the harmattan.

He also revealed that the second phase of the project involving the installation of ILS/DME in Kano, Port Harcourt and Katsina airports would commence as soon as Lagos and Abuja installations were completed.

He emphasised that the choice of these airports was informed by the severe weather conditions prevalent in them.