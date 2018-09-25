Contrary to speculations, an Abuja-bound aircraft of Azman Air did not declared an emergency after it was allegedly prevented from landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for over an hour, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency said on Tuesday.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NAMA, Khalid Emele, said the aircraft which flew in from Kano, did not land without clearance from the control tower as being speculated.

Emele said: “The story went on that the pilot contemplated returning to Kano before passengers prevailed on him to land without clearance from the control tower.

“We are constrained to set the records straight and put things in proper perspective for the benefit of the flying public.

“The Nigerian Airforce is currently practicing for their display on October 1 and an airspace was designated for them.

“All civil aircraft are held at a distance of about 20 – 30 nautical miles as military aircraft take off or land.”

According to him, Azman aircraft was held along with other aircraft in the course of “separating traffic” to ensure that the aircraft and their passengers land safely.

Emele added that Azman pilot did not declare any emergency and was eventually given clearance by air traffic control to land when it was safe to do so.

He, therefore, assured the flying public of NAMA’s commitment to the safety of the Nigerian airspace.