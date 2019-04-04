<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, (NADDC), Jelani Aliy, has said the council will soon commence the implementation of the national automotive industry development bill, (NAIDP).

Speaking at the Seminar/Workshop on the Impact of the Automotive Industry on the Economic Growth of Nigeria, Lessons from China, India and Southeast Asia, the NADDC director – general said the council would continue to develop and implement policies that would develop the automotive sector in Nigeria and put it on the global economic map.

According to Aliyu, the Nigerian government through the NADDC is working to accelerate the process of gradual transition from the importation of used cars to the manufacture and distribution of new passenger vehicles, alongside providing a conducive legislative environment that would encourage the manufacturing of motor vehicles in Nigeria.

He lamented that the country spends more than $8 billion annually importing used vehicles into the country, adding that practice was not sustainable for the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

The NADDC director – general maintained that the gradual reduction of imported used cars is critical to the success of the Nigerian automotive industry as this would open the market for new cars made in Nigeria.

To ensure the sustainability of the incoming auto boom in Nigeria, NADDC, the director-general said NADDC was already working to launch a new auto finance fund to enable more Nigerians to acquire new cars and corporate/commercial organisations re-fleet their pool with new vehicles.

The availability of consumer financing would be another benefit, Aliyu said, as there would be fast and competitive logistics from harbour to trucking; including efficient administrative processes, particularly involving the Customs.

The director – general said massive job creation, marketing programme, standard, human capital development, local content development and carbon emission reduction/elimination are other areas that the NADDC has worked on to ensure the success and sustainability of the expected boom in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

“The development of automotive laboratories as provided for in the plant for safety tests are now at 70 per cent completion stage. There is the material test lab in Zaria, the component test lab in Enugu and the emission test lab in Lagos,” Aliyu added.

According to him, NADDC was also working closely with global auto manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, BMW and Ford amongst others to ensure that wholly Nigerian produced vehicles quickly become a reality.