The National Association of Aircraft Pilots (NAAPE) has said that safety would not be compromised in the Nigerian aviation industry.

The association also said that it was pertinent for stakeholders and professionals in the industry to daily apply safety procedures in the discharge of their duties.

Engr. Galadima Abednego, the President of NAAPE, stated this yesterday in an interaction with aviation journalists.

In a bid to further promote safety in the system, Abednego said that the association was organising a one day workshop on promotion of safety in the Nigerian aviation industry. The workshop he said would hold on March 28, 2019 in Lagos.

He explained that NAAPE was having the forum with stakeholders to discuss safety and the setting up annual aviation safety awards, which he said would further propel technical personnel to take safety as a priority in the course of their jobs.

He said: “In furtherance to our proposed annual aviation safety awards, we are organising a workshop with the theme, ‘PROMOTIING AVIATION SAFETY IN NIGERIA.’

“The aim of the workshop is to sensitise and abreast industry stakeholders of the safety evaluation index to be applied for the purpose of the NAAPE annual safety award.”

He noted that the workshop would also serve as a platform to bring together all Nigeria aviation stakeholders with the view to interacting and discussing safety related concerns of the industry.

He said: “Our members are core drivers of safety in the industry… hence we can partner to improve on the overall industry safety. This is also to let the operators know that their successes through safety, means a lot to us as pilots and engineers.

“Also, it is to let the airlines know that we are partners and not competitors. NAAPE recognises that safety promotion is a key element of State Safety Program (SSP) and desires to contribute her quota in this regards.”