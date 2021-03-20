



The umbrella body of pilots and aircraft engineers in the country, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has commended the professional regulatory safety oversight function performed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Azman Air operations.

NCAA had, a few days ago, suspended the operations of Azman Air Boeing 737 Aircraft with immediate effect, following a series of incidents involving the plane series.

NAAPE equally condemned Azman Air’s response to NCAA’s action.

In an official statement issued Saturday, signed by the President of NAAPE, Engr. Abednego Galadima, the professional group commended NCAA’s professional conduct.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen, stated “We, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), have read with total dismay the unbelievable response of Azman Air to the legitimate and professional regulatory safety oversight function performed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on its operations.

“It is unfortunate that Azman Air chooses to view the action through parochial prism. The sentiments expressed by the airline are unnecessary and unhelpful to the critical safety issues raised by the authority, given the cited myriads of incontrovertible safety breaches.





“Again, to interpret the patriotic NCAA act of ensuring that Nigerian pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers are considered first in employment in line with expatriates quota laws and Executive Order No. 5 as vindictive is to demonstrate crass disdain for our laws.

“A situation where the operator intimidates/blackmails the regulator or tries to write its own regulation or are in a cozy relationship with the regulator should never be allowed in the Nigerian aviation sector.

“We, therefore, commend NCAA under the able leadership of Capt Musa Nuhu as DG and pass a vote of confidence on his stewardship since he assumed office February 2020.

“We call on the aviation community and well-meaning Nigerians to support the regulator in its onerous task of ensuring the safety and security of the airspace and equipment.

“We also wish to advise Azman Air to cooperate with the regulatory authority by opening up its books for full safety audit and desist from engaging in this type of distractive overtures and blackmail in the overall interest of the travelling public and Nigeria,” the group stated.