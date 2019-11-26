<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has added voice to the ongoing travail of the Chairman of Air Peace airline, Mr Allen Onyema.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo in a statement, Monday night, said Ndigbo wish Onyema well in his ordeal and hopes he get Justice at the end.

Nwodo said the leadership and membership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo are deeply worried about the sudden unfolding travails of the Igbo illustrious son, great Nigerian and aviation investor, Onyema.

“We are quite aware of his huge investments in the aviation sector that have repositioned the sector for efficiency and at the same time provided employment for the teeming unemployed Nigerians.

“We are also aware of his unparalleled magnanimity that helped save the lives of many Nigerians at the height of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“We are closely watching and monitoring the event with consummate attention to see how it will pan out.

“We wish him well in his ordeal and hope that he will get justice at the end of the day.”