The tenure of the current state executive council, led by Musa is expected to end on Oct. 31.

The 700 delegates attending the 11th RTEAN Lagos State Delegates’ Conference, held at RTEAN House, Lagos however reposed confidence in the current executive.

The state executive council had earlier been dissolved by the National Secretary-General of RTEAN, Mr Henry Ejiofor, on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the association, before the commencement of elections.

The Chairman of the seven-man Electoral Committee, Pastor Sunday Erhahon, said that the committee had chosen the ‘election by selection’ method to elect new officers because it had been adjudged the most peaceful method.

Erhahon, who is the Edo Chairman of RTEAN, directed the Secretary of the committee, Mr Edi Nwabeze, to reel out the names of the newly- elected officers before presenting the certificates of returns to them.

“From the screening and selection, Alhaji Mohammed Musa is re-elected as Chairman, Alhaji Aransiola Qudus, Deputy Chairman (Administration) and Alhaji Abdulraman Amusan, state Secretary,” he announced.

Erhahon listed 60 other newly-elected executive members to include Mr Omotayo Albert (Deputy Chairman, Operations), Prince Moses Yeniyo (Deputy Chairman, Logistics), Alhaji Taiwo Daudu (First Vice Chairman), and Alhaji Omotayo Ajayi (Treasurer).

Others were: Mr Bolanle Adedeji (Financial Secretary), Chief Runmonkun Ayinde (Principal Organising Secretary), Mr Jerry Oleabhiele (Social Secretary I), Mr Gbenga Kashimawo (Public Relations Officer), Mr Angulu Salami (Auditor 1) and Mr Adeshina Raji-Jafo (Ex-Officio V), among others.

The delegates took turns to commend Musa for his efforts towards returning peace to the association, stressing that putting an end to overthrow of parks, which always resulted in loss of lives and property, was his biggest achievement.

The new executives were sworn in by the association’s Legal Adviser, Mr Chris Oshomoge-Oshomoge.

In his welcome address, Musa commended members for the trust and confidence reposed in him, saying that he would uphold the constitution, maintain peace and prioritise their welfare.

“I promise that by God’s grace, we will continue from where we stopped, in term of welfare, peace, cooperation with security agencies and other associations like NURTW.

“I promise to look into any challenge that any member may be having in each unit and I will listen to you all.

“I also promise that I will continue to liaise with, and support, the government. We will also keep the traffic laws,” he said.

Musa, who said that he had forgiven those who challenged his re-election, stressed that he would receive and accept them once they decided to return “because all I am interested in is peace”.