<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has urged Nigerian women working in maritime industry to try as much as possible to lift other poor women in the country out poverty.

Delivering his keynote address at the 2019 World Maritime Day celebration with the theme: “Empowering Women In The Maritime Community,” in Lagos last week the minister said lifting the poor women who have become agent of oppression in the hands of both rich men and rich women should be a topical discussion in conferences like this! He stated that women should be concerned with how to lift more Nigerians out of poverty.

“When you’re organising this type of conference, talk about how we can put hands together to lift 10 million Nigerians out of poverty. That is the goal and that is what politics is all about. Liberating the society will help reduce the level at which women face economic challenges and thereby allow them achieve their true potential.”

According to him, life is about courage, and so women should stop begging and understand that having appointment in any field is based on merit.

“Women need to confront the reality and take power by themselves and challenge men in the industry. Women needs to discuss issues and tell the society the challenges they are facing, create wealth for themselves and try as much as possible to lift women out of poverty.” He said

Also speaking at the event, Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Rukayat Saraki, called for increased amount of scholarship and mentorship to boost female participation in the shipping sector.

She added that women can excel and do as well as their male counterparts in a technology -driven shipping industry, adding that the focus should address key areas like education, employment and businesses owned by women.

The minister called for increased funding by government and mentoring by successful females in the industry for younger ladies

Saraki said brave women with competence can do as good as men are doing in the shipping industry. While citing examples of where women participation in shipping has increased, she urged Nigeria to learn from China.

According to her, before its advancement in technology, China had only one percent of female participation in shipping which has increased to 28 per cent with increase in technology.