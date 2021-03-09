



The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has said the continued closure of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is affecting the revenue of government.

International flights into the airport were suspended in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

When he received a high-powered delegation from Kano State, led by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in his office in Abuja on Tuesday, Sirika lamented the effect of the suspension.

He said it does not make economic sense for government to spend so much money, as it has done on the airport, and abandon it in the end.





He highlighted the attendant degeneration of infrastructure, redundancy amongst operational staff, revenue loss, hardship on travellers, amongst others.

The Minister promised that necessary steps were being taken for the resumption of international flights at the airport.

He, however, challenged Kano indigenes to create activities that will make the airport more viable through increased passenger traffic.

Ganduje had told the Minister that he was in the Ministry for two reasons; first to show appreciation to the Federal Government for the completion of the International wing of the airport, and secondly to appeal for the resumption of international flights.