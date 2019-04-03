<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has decried the multiple checkpoints along the Badagry-Seme road.

Amaechi made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, before getting to the Nigerian border, one will meet 17 checkpoints including many security agencies.

“I asked at the regional meeting that why is it that we saw four checkpoints on the way to Togo and Lome.

“The security officer at Lome apologised, saying they usually had two checkpoints but due to Nigerian elections, they increased the checkpoints to four.

“In Nigeria, election or no election, we saw 17 checkpoints. The government security officers said that they did not know where the people came from but it would be handled,” Amaechi said.

He urged Nigerians to be patient, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had started fixing the Badagry road with the support of two contractors.