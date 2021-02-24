



Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, has commended the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, over the recently unveiled first electric car assembled in Nigeria.

Recall that on February 5, Mr Aliyu, in collaboration with the Stallion Group, had unveiled the first locally-made electric car, Hyundai Kona, in Abuja.

The car has a price tag of N24 million per one, with 5 years battery and manufacturers’ warranty, 100 per cent electric, zero-emission and Hassle-free charging at home and workplace.

The minister, who was conducted on a test-run by the NADDC director-general at the agency’s headquarters, expressed delight over the progress being recorded at the NADDC under the leadership of Mr Aliyu.





According to her, the car is in line with the initiatives of the Federal Government to further reduce emissions of harmful particles into the air.

Mr had in a separate interview stressed that by 2025, at least 30 percent of passenger vehicles in Nigeria will be electric.

According to him, electric cars have come to stay, adding that Nigeria would not be left out in the transition from fuel-powered vehicles to electric cars.

Mr Aliyu said the Federal Government has invested about $1 billion in the auto industry in Nigeria as at 2019.

The NADDC boss said the Stallion Group, which led the innovation in electric cars in Nigeria, has invested about $300 million in Nigeria.