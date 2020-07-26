



The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has ordered the commencement of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor before Eid-el-kabir.

This is even as Amaechi urged official of the Nigerian Railway Services, NRC, to ensure that preventive and protective COVID-19 measures are put in place before the reopening of railway services.

Amaechi gave the directive yesterday while inspecting newly acquired coaches deployed to run on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

Tweeting on @ChibuikeAmaechi, the minister said, “We just conducted inspection of the new coaches on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line. Social distancing is set as the new normal with end to end sitting arrangement.”





In a related development, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with the NRC has announced new rates for train passengers plying the route.

In a tweet on the Federal Ministry of Transportation twitter handle, @MinTransportNG , the new rates as approved by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, are N6,000 for the executive class, N5,000 for business class while the economy class would now cost N3,000.

Train services were suspended in the country in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.