The Ministry of Aviation has submitted a draft bill to the national assembly, where accident investigation will not be limited only to air accident but other forms of transportation.

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the International Civil Aviation Organization and Africa-Indian Ocean (ICAO AFI) regional workshop on investment of a Fundamental Safety Oversight System in the area of aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation (AIG) within AFI states.

He stressed that accident investigation is the most important component in Air Safety, adding that Nigeria is now partnering with countries and offering services to them because of her leading role in accident investigation.

He also commended the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) in Nigeria for hosting the event, saying that Nigeria will learn a lot from the meeting because it is a coming together of the entire region to discuss accident investigation techniques and system.

According to him, “The fact that accident investigation in Nigeria will take a new dimension is also important because we have an executive bill in national assembly that is trying to make accident investigation Nigeria’s transportation accident investigation bureau and just like it is done all over the world where accident investigation will not be limited only to air accident it will continue to other forms of transportation.”

On his part, the Commissioner of AIB, Akin Olateru said ICAO fixed the workshop in Nigeria because of the achievement of the accident investigation bureau in the last two years in the area of investigating accident, adding that it will enhance the performance of Nigerian investigators because the more assistant you render the more you learn on the job.

He said Nigeria is currently helping nations and concluded that they working on about 27 accidents to round up the investigations and produce their final reports.

One of the highlights of the event was the signing of MoU with the Republic of Benin to assist them in terms of accident investigation, saying that in the last 18 months “we have released 16 accidents final reports and within the next six weeks we should be releasing another six to the world.”