<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The two pilots of Caverton Helicopters being held in Port Harcourt will be released soon and will not be prosecuted or convicted.

Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, himself a pilot said this in Abuja today.

He said the Federal Police that arrested the pilots acted ignorantly.

Sirika spoke as a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said the pilots were on a national assignment.

He said the issue should not be over-flogged.





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers ordered the arrest of the pilots, saying they breached the coronavirus lockdown rules of the state.

He dragged them to a magistrate court, which ordered the remand of the pilots in prison.

It was later learnt that the magistrate varied the order that the pilots be held in a house in the Port Harcourt GRA.

But Wike escalated the action he took, by ordering the closure of the Port Harcourt office of Caverton.