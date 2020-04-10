A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded two pilots with Caverton Helicopters, Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari, in a correctional centre for allegedly disobeying the Executive Order of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The two pilots of Caverton Helicopters being held in Port Harcourt will be released soon and will not be prosecuted or convicted.

Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, himself a pilot said this in Abuja today.

He said the Federal Police that arrested the pilots acted ignorantly.

Sirika spoke as a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said the pilots were on a national assignment.

He said the issue should not be over-flogged.


Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers ordered the arrest of the pilots, saying they breached the coronavirus lockdown rules of the state.

He dragged them to a magistrate court, which ordered the remand of the pilots in prison.

It was later learnt that the magistrate varied the order that the pilots be held in a house in the Port Harcourt GRA.

But Wike escalated the action he took, by ordering the closure of the Port Harcourt office of Caverton.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories