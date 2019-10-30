<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government on Wednesday dismissed calls that Arik Air be converted into a national carrier rather than establishing a new one.

It said Arik Air now under the management of the government is not suitable for a national carrier. The Managing Director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, had asked the government to convert Arik Air to a national carrier.

But while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said Arik Air is not suitable for a national carrier.

Meanwhile, FEC has approved a total of N5.72 billion for the construction and consultancy services for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) offices.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that N3.23 billion was approved for construction of NDIC Zonal office in Bauchi State.

She explained that the sum of N2.49 billion was approved for consultancy services for stage-three work on NDIC corporate offices in Abuja and Lagos.

Sirika, said that FEC also approved N574 million for insurance of College of Aviation in Zaria.

He also said that N271 million was approved for perimeter fencing of Port Harcourt International Airport, which was abandoned since 2011.

On behalf of the Ministry of Transportation, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said that FEC approved N718 million for the supply of land mobile security scanner for Lagos Port.