The Minister of Transportation Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said the dreaded Apapa Ports, Lagos gridlock will end next year when the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge line might have been linked to the ports.

The minister made the commitment yesterday while inaugurating the board of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The minister also told the board members not to slow down the wheels of railway infrastructure development but rather support the government to deliver quality railways infrastructure.

He charged the newly inaugurated board members which had Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan as chairman to cooperate with NRC and the ministry.

Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan, the chairman of the board in his comment pledged on behalf of his board to support the progress in the railway.