Medview Airline on Monday said it was not aware of any law suit filed by some passengers over the cancellation of a flight on August 13, 2017.

Obuke Oyibhota, media consultant to the airline, made this known in a statement while reacting to reports in the media that the Medview Airline had been dragged to court over the said flight.

Oyibhota noted that the airline had not been served any court papers from any quarters regarding the suit.

He said: “We have not received any pre-litigation letters as the practice, much less properly served court papers.

“Sensationalisation of impeding litigation in the press without recourse to us is tantamount to trial in the media, which is designed to whip up public sentiments.’’

According to him, as a responsible organisation, the airline welcomes genuine complaints from passengers.

Oyibhota said such complaints regarding flight cancellation, delays, missing baggage and refunds were handled in line with civil aviation laid down procedures as contained in Part 19 of Civil Aviation Act, 2013.

He said: “Medview Airline is committed to its corporate value, which is the ability to succeed in providing the desired service for customers’ satisfaction and respect for individual clients.’’