The management of Medview Airline has apologised to passengers over the inconveniences suffered following the disruption of its flight schedule on Thursday and early Friday.

In a statement by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Michael Ajigbotosho, the airline said the disruption was as a result of a snag in one of its operating aircraft.

“We sincerely wish to offer our apology to passengers who were billed to fly with us on the Lagos-Abuja, Abuja-Yola, Abuja-Maiduguri routes for our inability to take them to their destinations as per the schedule”, the statement said.

We have put in place relief measures with the use of charter flights this Friday and Saturday, by then the operating aircraft would have been back to service.

The statement emphasised that safety takes priority over any other consideration in all operations of the airline, and will never be compromised under any circumstance.