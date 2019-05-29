<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Management of Max Air Limited has explained why it recently downscaled it’s flight operations across destinations.

Mr Kehinde Ogunyale, Abuja Airport Station Manager of the airline told journalists yesterday at the airport that, the airline downscaled its operations in line with Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs) and for routine maintenance.

The airline had recently reduced its operations from seven to five destinations by excluding Port Harcourt and Sokoto routes as well as reduce frequencies to Lagos and Kano. It also combined operations to Yola and Maiduguri.

He explained that Max Air had in the last seven days operated with a single aircraft due to mandatory maintenance checks, adding that one was undergoing mandatory checks at Aero Hangar in Lagos and another on C-checks.

The manager assured that the aircraft on mandatory checks at Aero has been recertified by the regulatory authority to resume flight on today.

“We were doing a one aircraft operations due to mandatory maintenance checks on our aircraft while another is on C-check,” he said.

“During this period we reduced our destinations from seven to five because we stopped flying to Sokoto and Port Harcourt and we were not selling tickets for those destinations,” he said.

According to him “the aircraft has been recertified and released to service and we are back to full operations from Monday May 27,” he said.