



Boeing on Tuesday confirmed the Federal Aviation Administration’s has announced it will deploy a software upgrade across the 737 MAX 8 fleet “in the coming weeks’’ as pressure mounted.

The U.S. has, however, said it will mandate Boeing implement design changes by April that has been in the works for months for the 737 MAX 8 fleet after a fatal crash in October.

However, it added that the plane was airworthy and did not need to be grounded after a second crash on Sunday.

An Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 aboard.

The crash has raised questions about the safety of the new variant of the industry workhorse, one of which also crashed in Indonesia in October, killing 189 people.

Two U.S. senators called for the fleet’s immediate grounding and a rising number of airlines said they would voluntarily ground their fleets.