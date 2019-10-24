<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has faulted the claim in some quarters that there was a high level of insecurity at the Eastern ports.

Chairman of MAN, Rivers and Bayelsa States branches, Senator Adawari Pepple, said the claim was a conspiracy aimed at denying the Eastern ports full operation, adding that the area and its ports were more secure than Lagos ports.

Pepple explained that a situation where manufacturers, whose companies were located in the South-South and the South East should not be forced to import and export goods through Lagos ports.

Speaking during the first Chief Executive Officers’ Luncheon organised by MAN in Port Harcourt on Thursday, he explained that while there were cases of insecurity across the country, it was wrong for anybody to tag the Eastern ports as insecure.

Pepple said, “There is this touted impression that the entire eastern ports and in fact, the entire East are insecure. But we know that it is not true. We are all doing businesses here. We have manufacturers here and we do importation and exportation here and yet they tend to make it look as if it is insecure.

“We are confirming as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria that there is nothing like insecurity in our ports. When last did anybody hear that a ship was attacked here in Port Harcourt? I challenge anybody; there have been more pirate attacks in the Lagos coast than in Port Harcourt and Warri areas.