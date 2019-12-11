<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool managing owner Mike Gordon was aboard a private jet which skidded off the runway at John Lennon Airport on Wednesday morning.

FSG president Mr Gordon was flying in from Massachusetts for a number of meetings when the Bombardier BD-700-1A11 Global 6000 jet he was travelling in overshot the runway.

The Liverpool surpremo and three accompanying crew members on board escaped from the incident unscathed, and Mr Gordon was able to attend his engagements as planned.

A John Lennon Airport spokesperson told the Liverpool Echo: “I can confirm that around 6am a private business jet with four people on board – three crew and a passenger landed OK but then came off onto the grass. For whatever reason it has skidded off the runway.

“There are no injuries but because of where it has ended up we have had to close the runway. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before travelling.”

Flights carrying Liverpool supporters back from Salzburg were diverted to Manchester, while planes from Belfast and Amsterdam were cancelled.

The airport is expected to reopen this afternoon, and passengers are advised to check with their airline about the status of their flights.