Liberian President George Weah on Wednesday decided to reduce import taxes on more than 2,000 commodities to combat rising inflation.

A statement from the Ministry of Information said, the decision will see the reduction of taxes on a large number of goods imported onto the Liberian market.

George Weah has thus asked his tax administration to submit his proposals “within 72 hours”.

The President has instructed the Ministry of Trade and Industry to urgently implement a consistent and proportionate reduction in the prices of the products concerned in order to bring relief to the poor.”

According to the statement, customs taxes will therefore fall from 81 to 40 % on more than 2,000 products widely consumed by Liberians.

Weah was elected in late December, 2017 on a “pro-poor” program.