Eight ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday in Lagos.

It said six of the vessels contain petrol, three with containers, while the remaining two ships would berth with bulk fertiliser and base oil.

The NPA also stated that 40 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, maize, base oil, diesel, aviation fuel, container, bulk gypsum, and petrol were expected at the ports between Aug.15 and August 25.