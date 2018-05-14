Twenty eight ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from May 14 to May 26.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said this in its daily, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Eight of the expected 28 ships will sail in with petrol, while the remaining 20 ships are carrying buckwheat, fertiliser, base oil, pet coke, base oil, frozen fish, empty containers and general cargo.

The publication said that six ships were already at the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar, bulk fertiliser and petrol.