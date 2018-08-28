The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said it was expecting 24 ships laden with assorted goods including petroleum products at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, Lagos.

According to its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’, the vessels are expected to bring food and other goods from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5.

Ten of the 24 ships contain petrol, while 14 others carried buckwheat, soya beans, general cargo, bulk salt, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, diesel and containers carrying different goods.

NPA said 10 ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, buckwheat container and petrol.