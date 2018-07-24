No fewer than 10 ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday in Lagos.

It said three of the vessels contained petrol, while the remaining seven would berth with container, frozen fish, base oil, diesel, general cargo and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA stated that 26 other ships carrying buckwheat, steel, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk sugar, bulk fertiliser, diesel, container, general cargo and petrol were expected at the ports between July 24 and August 27.