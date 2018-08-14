The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 35 ships conveying petroleum products and food items are being expected to berth at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

NPA made this known in its publications, ‘Shipping Position’, on Tuesday in Lagos.

It said that the ships containing petroleum products, food and other goods, were expected at the two ports from Aug.14 and Aug. 22.

15 of the 38 ships would sail in with petrol.

The other 23 ships are carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk maize, general cargo, bulk salt, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, base oil and containers, carrying different goods.

According to NPA, six ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, container and petrol.